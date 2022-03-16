Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $445.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 45.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $294.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $206.07 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $665,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $185,605,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $3,286,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

