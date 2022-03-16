Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.50.
CALA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised Calithera Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 29.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 164,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 985,163 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 47,568 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,212,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 973,168 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 78,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.
Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.
