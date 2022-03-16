Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

GLPEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised Galp Energia, SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

