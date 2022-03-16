Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) to Sector Perform

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ITPOF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

OTCMKTS:ITPOF opened at $30.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $31.33.

Intertape Polymer Group ( OTCMKTS:ITPOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 4.43%.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

