Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) to Sector Perform

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ITPOF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank lowered Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.
OTCMKTS:ITPOF opened at $30.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $31.33.
About Intertape Polymer Group (Get Rating)
Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.
