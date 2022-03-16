Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s current price.
TYL has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.96.
NYSE:TYL opened at $403.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.58 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $384.38 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $449.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.38.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 168.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,015 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.
About Tyler Technologies (Get Rating)
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.