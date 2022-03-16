Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s current price.

TYL has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.96.

NYSE:TYL opened at $403.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.58 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $384.38 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $449.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.38.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 168.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,015 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

