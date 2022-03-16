Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Upgraded at Barclays

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 31.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.43.

Get Fortive alerts:

NYSE FTV opened at $56.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.77. Fortive has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 167,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,231 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,385,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 70,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive (Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.