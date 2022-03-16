Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the February 13th total of 2,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,178 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,799,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,358,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,970,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,528,000 after acquiring an additional 152,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,502,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of -0.43.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.81%.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

