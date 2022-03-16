Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Drops By 31.5%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the February 13th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VirTra by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 56,001 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in VirTra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VirTra by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of VirTra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VirTra by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 29,798 shares in the last quarter. 11.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTSI stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. VirTra has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

