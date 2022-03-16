MC Mining (LON:MCM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.29

MC Mining Limited (LON:MCM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.29 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.93 ($0.06). MC Mining shares last traded at GBX 4.93 ($0.06), with a volume of 166,133 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.25.

About MC Mining (LON:MCM)

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and operates metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Uitkomst Colliery, a metallurgical and thermal coal project located in the KwaZulu Natal province; the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project situated in the Soutpansberg coalfield in the Limpopo province; and the Vele Colliery, a semi-soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

