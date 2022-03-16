Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.25

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AIGet Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.25 and traded as low as C$13.95. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$13.99, with a volume of 20,375 shares trading hands.

AI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.47 to C$14.44 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$598.87 million and a P/E ratio of 14.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.86, a current ratio of 79.18 and a quick ratio of 77.63.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.