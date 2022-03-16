Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.25

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.25 and traded as low as C$13.95. Atrium Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$13.99, with a volume of 20,375 shares trading hands.

AI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.47 to C$14.44 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$598.87 million and a P/E ratio of 14.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.86, a current ratio of 79.18 and a quick ratio of 77.63.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

