WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $48.98

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.98 and traded as low as $46.24. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $46.56, with a volume of 13,057 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average is $48.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

