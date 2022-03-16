McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Cut to $280.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $232.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.17. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $217.16 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $172.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.