Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AIOSF. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €4.20 ($4.62) to €3.80 ($4.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €6.60 ($7.25) to €6.80 ($7.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

AIOSF opened at $3.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $4.96.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

