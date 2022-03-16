Citigroup Trims 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Target Price to $26.78

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $35.15 to $26.78 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 123.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QFIN. CLSA boosted their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. 360 DigiTech has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.61. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 48.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,910,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,304 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 7,922,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,440 shares during the period. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,101,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,835,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,931,000 after acquiring an additional 340,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yunqi Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

