WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 24th (NYSEARCA:USFR)

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund stock opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.11. WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15.

Get WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 1,378.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the third quarter worth $126,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.