Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NYSE BILL opened at $175.42 on Wednesday. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.02 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.58.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $2,681,686.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $775,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,612 shares of company stock valued at $18,938,869. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 18.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

