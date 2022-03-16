Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) vs. Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) Head to Head Analysis

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and Her Imports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 Mining 50.27% 10.22% 9.62% Her Imports N/A N/A N/A

15.6% of Hut 8 Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Her Imports shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and Her Imports’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 Mining $32.15 million 25.37 $14.21 million $0.42 11.45 Her Imports N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hut 8 Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Her Imports.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hut 8 Mining and Her Imports, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hut 8 Mining currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 295.01%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than Her Imports.

Summary

Hut 8 Mining beats Her Imports on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hut 8 Mining (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Her Imports (Get Rating)

Her Imports engages in the provision of human hair extensions and related to hair care, and beauty products. It offers deep wave, tight curl, body wave, and straight bundles at consultation studios and on its ecommerce website. It operates under the Her Imports, and OSIworks brands. The company was founded on August 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

