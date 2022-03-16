Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 6.70 ($0.09). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 6.60 ($0.09), with a volume of 2,273,513 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.25. The company has a market capitalization of £250.96 million and a PE ratio of -22.00.
Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (LON:HZM)
