Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) to Sell

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Get Avant Diagnostics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

OTCMKTS AVDX opened at $7.06 on Monday. Avant Diagnostics has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $27.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $53,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Praeger bought 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Avant Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avant Diagnostics (AVDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.