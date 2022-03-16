Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LULU. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.67.

Shares of LULU opened at $289.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.47. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after acquiring an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after acquiring an additional 196,043 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after acquiring an additional 24,727 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

