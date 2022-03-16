FY2023 EPS Estimates for Korn Ferry Raised by William Blair (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Korn Ferry in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $5.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.44.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of KFY opened at $64.79 on Monday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 8.73%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 192.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,852,000 after acquiring an additional 398,890 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Korn Ferry by 99.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 31,102 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,608,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,832,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

