Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the February 13th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of AIQ opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
