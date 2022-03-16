Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the February 13th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of AIQ opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIQ. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 155,973 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,905 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

