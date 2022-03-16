Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LCTX. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.42.

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $205.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.86.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 983.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.95%. Research analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $1,228,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2,745.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,810 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 449.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,628,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,456 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 480.8% in the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 543,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.