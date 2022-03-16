Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) PT Lowered to €100.00 at Berenberg Bank

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from €120.00 ($131.87) to €100.00 ($109.89) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LNZNF opened at $98.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.16. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $98.10 and a one year high of $142.35.
About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (LNZNF)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.