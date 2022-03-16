ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $29.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.55.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeanne Thoma acquired 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.47 per share, with a total value of $49,815.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,035 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

