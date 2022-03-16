Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Down 21.0% in February

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 394.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 320,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 255,454 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 195,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,727,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 232,228 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.38.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.