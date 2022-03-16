Short Interest in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Rises By 20.2%

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 504,500 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 419,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Altitude Acquisition by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the period. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALTU opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Altitude Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.90.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

