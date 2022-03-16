Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.46

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.46 and traded as high as C$1.76. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.71, with a volume of 79,621 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.88.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

