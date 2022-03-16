Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 930 ($12.09). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 905 ($11.77), with a volume of 28,970 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £320.04 million and a P/E ratio of 4.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 924.14.

About Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

