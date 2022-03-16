BrightView Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:BV)

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of BrightView in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $13.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in BrightView during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BrightView during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in BrightView by 210.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BrightView during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

In related news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

