JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Target Price to €12.70

ING Groep (NYSE:INGGet Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.40 ($16.92) to €15.60 ($17.14) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ING Groep from €10.70 ($11.76) to €10.90 ($11.98) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.62.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $15.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 7.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 2.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

