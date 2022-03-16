Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is ($0.04). Pegasystems reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEGA. Truist Financial began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Pegasystems stock opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.42. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $71.61 and a 1-year high of $143.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -15.00%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1,294.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

