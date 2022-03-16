BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Given New €66.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €72.00 ($79.12) to €66.00 ($72.53) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BAWAG Group from €66.00 ($72.53) to €72.00 ($79.12) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of BWAGF opened at $63.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.90. BAWAG Group has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $65.72.
BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.
