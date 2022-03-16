TD Securities Increases Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target to C$29.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

OTCMKTS:ATUSF opened at $18.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. ( OTCMKTS:ATUSF Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.