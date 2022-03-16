Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Price Target to €30.00

Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €35.00 ($38.46) to €30.00 ($32.97) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Patrizia stock opened at $26.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37. Patrizia has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65.

PATRIZIA AG has been active as an investment manager in the real estate market across Europe for more than 35 years. PATRIZIA's activities include the acquisition, management, repositioning and disposal of residential and commercial real estate through its best-in-class local network in all key markets.

