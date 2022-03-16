Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Price Target to €30.00

Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €35.00 ($38.46) to €30.00 ($32.97) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Patrizia stock opened at $26.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37. Patrizia has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65.
Patrizia Company Profile (Get Rating)
