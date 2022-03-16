Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $120.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPPI. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

