WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 24th

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund stock opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $25.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,769,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185,368 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 11,284.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,354,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,440,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,559 shares during the period. New Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,247,000. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,479,000.

