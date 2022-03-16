TFI International (TSE:TFII) Raised to Buy at Wolfe Research

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$115.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$135.07.

TFI International stock opened at C$124.37 on Monday. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$87.52 and a 12 month high of C$148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$126.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$134.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.57 billion and a PE ratio of 13.95.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.50, for a total transaction of C$3,412,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,149,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$566,447,017.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $9,481,250.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

