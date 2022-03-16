TFI International (TSE:TFII) Raised to Buy at Wolfe Research

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$115.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TFI International to C$158.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$135.07.
TFI International stock opened at C$124.37 on Monday. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$87.52 and a 12 month high of C$148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$126.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$134.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.57 billion and a PE ratio of 13.95.
TFI International Company Profile (Get Rating)
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.