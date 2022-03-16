MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.88.

MEG stock opened at C$16.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.04 and a twelve month high of C$21.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.12. The stock has a market cap of C$5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.57.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,297.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

