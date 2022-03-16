IBI Group (TSE:IBG) PT Raised to C$17.50 at Acumen Capital

IBI Group (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Acumen Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.69.

TSE IBG opened at C$14.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66. IBI Group has a twelve month low of C$9.64 and a twelve month high of C$14.80. The company has a market cap of C$438.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.76.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

