ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV) Shares Up 0.1%

ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.70 and last traded at $83.61. 606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.51.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.05% of ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

