Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 434,800 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 550,600 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 140,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WINT opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.03. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

