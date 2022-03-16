Short Interest in XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAX) Expands By 20.0%

XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPAX. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,317,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,862,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,178,000. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPAX stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.66. XPAC Acquisition has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $9.80.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. XPAC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

