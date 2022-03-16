Boxlight (BOXL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Boxlight stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.18.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOXL shares. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
About Boxlight (Get Rating)
Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boxlight (BOXL)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.