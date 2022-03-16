Boxlight (BOXL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boxlight stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOXL shares. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boxlight from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOXL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 22.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight in the third quarter worth about $2,151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 4,449.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 38,536 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 571,600 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

