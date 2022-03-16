Red Cat (RCAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 225.58%.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RCAT opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.05. The firm has a market cap of $120.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.88. Red Cat has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $7.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCAT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 64,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Red Cat by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Cat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.