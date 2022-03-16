Red Cat (RCAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 225.58%.
Shares of NASDAQ RCAT opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 11.05. The firm has a market cap of $120.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.88. Red Cat has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $7.46.
Red Cat Company Profile (Get Rating)
Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Red Cat (RCAT)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.