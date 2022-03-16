Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Genesco Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genesco in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

GCO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of GCO opened at $67.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $981.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.23. Genesco has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $73.72.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

