CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.71.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.
In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total value of $1,477,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,338 shares of company stock valued at $20,626,502. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.