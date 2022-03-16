Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Superior Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the year.

Separately, Laurentian lifted their target price on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

CVE:SGI opened at C$0.89 on Monday. Superior Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.45 and a 52 week high of C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.23 million and a P/E ratio of 8.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.79.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

