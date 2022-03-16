Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.96) EPS.

Shares of SNSE opened at $2.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $16.36.

Sensei Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SNSE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04.

In other news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 10,925 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,356.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Peyer purchased 11,288 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $59,600.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 406,118 shares of company stock worth $1,933,086 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 14,298.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

