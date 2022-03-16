Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $14.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oatly Group traded as low as 4.85 and last traded at 4.95, with a volume of 17725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 4.99.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 15.08.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,724,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 33,818 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 81,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,125,000 after buying an additional 1,535,660 shares during the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 10.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.